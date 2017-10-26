Suspects in officer-involved shooting appear in court

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two suspects from the October 19 officer-involved shooting that left one person dead, appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Darone Owens was denied bond. Leroy Clyburn III bond hearing was continued.

Both are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 4, 2018.

Police say Owens and Clyburn were inside a stolen vehicle when an exchange of fire happened between officers and another person inside the vehicle.

A third person, DeAndre Bethea, was killed during the incident.

Owens’ public defender argued that he was inside the store when the shooting happened.