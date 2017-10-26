Salvation Army announces new home for Christmas Depot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Salvation Army has finally found a new home for its Christmas distribution center.

Officials with the Salvation Army announced Thursday that its Hampton Roads Area Command was able to find a location for its annual Christmas Assistance Program.

10 On Your Side has reported on the Salvation Army’s efforts to get a new home for the program sine June.

Major James Allison told 10 On Your Side they had served Hampton Roads from a Virginia Beach Boulevard location for nine years, before finding out they had to move.

This was after plans had been made to bring a Wegmans to that location.

Officials had hoped to find a place by the end of the summer, but told Kara Dixon earlier this month they were looking to settle on a place before November.

“If the Salvation Army doesn’t have a Christmas Depot, we would be hard pressed to serve the people who are counting on us,” Allison said on Oct. 12.

The Salvation Army said Thursday that it was offered the former Kemps River Kmart location for its depot.

Officials say residents in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake who need help providing Christmas for their children, can apply by Nov. 8. This is at the new Christmas Depot: 1205 Fordham Drive, Virginia Beach.

There are several documents needed to apply:

Current/valid government picture ID for the parent/guardian

Birth certificates for all children ages 0-11 so we may verify their age.

Proof of guardianship (If not parent)

Current documentation of TANF, income-based housing, and/or Food Stamps (SNAP), if applicable

The Salvation Army says people who do not meet these qualifiers can bring the following:

Employment pay stubs for the last 30 days for all working household members

Proof of unemployment benefits, child support, Social Security, SSI and/or verification of any other type of household income

Proof of household crisis, if your income exceeds current poverty guidelines

If reporting $0 income, you will be required to go to your local Employment Commission office and get documentation showing you

More information about their Christmas Assistance and Angel Tree programs can be found at this link.