NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Riverside Health System will be administering free shots across the Peninsula starting Thursday morning.

The free shots will be given at several Riverside Medical centers in Hampton and Newport News over the next few weeks.

Riverside Health System says it is part of their commitment to build a healthier community.

The shots are available for anyone 14 and up while supplies last.

Visit Riverside’s Stop The Flu page for flu clinic locations.