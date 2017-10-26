Portsmouth NAACP holding news conference on death of Pamela Riddick

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Portsmouth NAACP will be holding a news conference Thursday evening on Pamela Riddick — an inmate of the Portsmouth City Jail who died earlier this year.

Pamela Riddick died in August. Capt. Lee Cherry, with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office, said in August that deputies had noticed Riddick was in “medical distress.”

Members of the NAACP will be joined by Riddick’s children at Thursday’s news conference, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. in front of the jail.

