Police: Woman strangled after meeting man off dating site

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged for allegedly strangling a woman after the two had met from an online dating site.

Police say officers were called to Vernon Place Tuesday night for a reported assault.

A 23-year-old woman at the scene told officers she had gotten into a physical altercation with a man she met from an online dating site.

This man reportedly grabbed her around the neck, threw her to the ground, got on top of her and began choking her, according to police. Alan Richard Schmitt was arrested at the scene and charged with strangulation of another.

Schmitt, 77 of Colonial Beach, was taken to Newport News City Jail.

