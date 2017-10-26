Pet Pal: Pirate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our Pet Pal of the week is Pirate. He’s a 6-year-old scallywag from Heritage Humane Society in Williamsburg.

He’s one of the shelter’s longest residents probably because he’s a big fella, but he’s a sweet guy and favorite with the staff and volunteers.

If you’d like to make a part of your family, get in touch with the folks at Heritage Humane Society at (757) 221-0150 or visit HeritageHumaneSociety.org

