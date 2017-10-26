Norfolk State riding high heading into Homecoming weekend

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Norfolk State’s seven point win over 25th ranked North Carolina Central on Saturday was arguably the Spartans biggest win for third year head coach Latrell Scott.

Led by linebacker Anthony Smith and quarterback Juwan Carter and receiver Marcus Taylor, the young Spartans trail only North Carolina A&T and Hampton in the MEAC standings.

The win over NC Central was huge for several reasons. It snapped Central’s 17-game conference winning streak and it was NSU’s 4th win over an FCS ranked opponent.

“It’s not an I told you so mentality because we’ve all had confidence in our program,” Coach Scott said. “We have not made wholesale changes to what we do, we’ve just stayed the course and our team is graded by just listening to what the coaches say and keeping our inner circle close. There may be come people outside our program that question what we do but our staff and our coaches don’t.”

Saturday, NSU (3-4, 3-1) returns to Dick Price Stadium for its annual Homecoming game when the Spartans host Savannah State.

Kickoff is 2:00 p.m.