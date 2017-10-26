Man charged in accidental shooting at Newport News Wawa

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged in an accidental shooting at Newport News Wawa last week that injured another man, police say.

Newport News police were called to the Jefferson Avenue Wawa on Oct. 18 for a reported shooting. A 22-year-old man had been shot in his abdomen.

Police say he has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Damian Bernard Parker, 33, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 25, and charged with reckless handling of a firearm. An investigation found the incident was an accidental shooting.

