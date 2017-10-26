Local educators tour shipyard for annual Manufacturing Day event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Local educators on Thursday got the chance to tour Newport News Shipbuilding during an annual event.

The shipyard hosted principals, administrators and teachers from middle and high schools in Hampton Roads for its Manufacturing Day event.

Officials say the event was titled “Celebrating Diversity in Manufacturing: Getting the Girls Involved.”

It included a windshield tour and hands-on demonstrations of different aspects like shipyard trades and integrated digital shipbuilding.

