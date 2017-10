PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Jolly Roger is a locals favorite in the Outer Banks. Daily specials and unique events make it fun to drop by every day of the week!

Jolly Roger Restaurant

1836 North Virginia Dare Trail

Kill Devil Hills, NC

JollyRogerOBX.com

(252) 441-6530

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Jolly Roger.