Ikea to break ground on Norfolk store in November

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Ikea has announced it will break ground on its planned Norfolk location in November.

The Swedish home furnishings retailer will be building a 338,000 square foot store in the northwest corner of Interstate 64 and Northampton Boulevard.

A groundbreaking event for the new store has been set for Nov. 17. Local and state officials — including Mayor Kenny Alexander and Gov. Terry McAuliffe — will be on-hand for the ceremony.

Stay with WAVY.com for contuining coverage.