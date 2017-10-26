I-264 east exit to S. Newtown Rd closing for the weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Exit 15A from I-264 east to southbound Newtown Road will be closed beginning 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, for work on the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

Signs will direct traffic to exit Exit 15B to northbound Newtown Road. The signed detour will send traffic west on Center Drive and south on Kempsville Road, back to Newtown Road.

The weekend closure allows crews to complete temporary pavement work at the ramp so traffic can be shifted slightly to the left as it exits the interstate. This new traffic pattern will be in place upon completion of the weekend closure of Exit 15A.

After the traffic shift on the exit ramp, motorists will continue to have the same access to Newtown and Greenwich roads as they do currently.