Grammy Award Winning Songstress Kelly Clarkson Joins ” The Voice”

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (WAVY/NBC) — The Voice is adding another super star to their roster of coaches. Three-time Grammy award winner Kelly Clarkson will join NBC’s award winning musical competition. Clarkson will be a key adviser for the Season 13 Knockout Rounds beginning Monday, Oct. 30 8 p.m. ET/10 p.m. PT.

Clarkson will work with and mentor the remaining 32 artists, alongside coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

However, it doesn’t end there for the chart-topping singer. Clarkson will return for season 14, as a coach herself for the very first time. She will be with returning coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton.

Clarkson is among the most popular artists of this era, with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles. The Texas-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter first came to fame in 2002 as the winner of the inaugural season of “American Idol.” Clarkson’s debut single, “A Moment Like This,” quickly went to number one on Billboard’s Hot 100, ultimately ranking as the year’s best-selling single in the U.S.

She will release her highly anticipated new album “Meaning of Life”, the first for Atlantic Records, on Friday, Oct. 27. “Meaning of Life” is the album Clarkson was destined to make with Atlantic, a collection of smart and sensual soul-inspired pop that immediately belongs among the legendary label’s classic canon. For her eighth studio album – and follow-up to 2015’s chart-topping “Piece By Piece” – Clarkson united a stellar team of top songwriters and producers to collaborate, among them past collaborators Jason Halbert, Jesse Shatkin and Grammy-winning Producer of the Year Greg Kurstin, as well as first-time collaborators Mick Schultz, The Monarch and Nick Ruth, among others.