Family of Portsmouth shooting victim asks for information

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Nichelle Chambers remembers her brother’s laughter, smile, and energy.

“He was just so funny. He always told you, everyone, that he loved them,” she said.

Thirty-year-old Doug Taylor has been gone for four months, killed in a Portsmouth shooting this summer.

“It’s been horrible. We’re angry. We’re sad. We have all type of different emotions. We’re confused, because he was a really hard-working guy,” Chambers said from her home Thursday.

Portsmouth Police said they got a call about gunshots near Elm Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard one night in June and found Taylor lying at an intersection a few blocks away at Fayette Street. Taylor died at the hospital, leaving behind two young children.

“It’s heartbreaking, because in our minds, this person is still out here living his life when our brother is not,” Chambers said.

Chambers contacted 10 On Your Side with the hope that someone who knows what happened to Taylor will step forward.

“You see it every day on the news. Someone’s gotten shot. Someone’s gotten killed. No one has been found, whoever did the murder, the shooting, and Portsmouth is a very small city, so it’s just unbelievable that no one knows anything about all these shootings.”

She doesn’t want his life to be forgotten.

“Anyone that knows anything, please, and whoever did this…you know that you did this, please…I just pray that God puts something in them to just come forward,” Chambers said.

Police said Thursday that detectives do not have any updates on the case. If you know something about it, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-