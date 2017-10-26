Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from vessel in Duck, NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard medevaced an ailing mariner from a vessel in Duck on Wednesday evening.

Officials say that around 6 p.m., watchstanders at Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet received calls about a 43-year-old man experiencing pain in his leg and convulsions aboard an 84-foot vessel about one mile off the Army Corps of Engineers Field Research Facility pier.

A Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Station Oregon Inlet launched to assist. The crew arrived on scene, brought the ailing man aboard the MLB, then transferred him ashore to a waiting EMS team.

The EMS team brought the man to The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head.