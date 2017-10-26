2017 Halloween Festival

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) – Halloween is here and you can get into the spirit at Haunted Hunt Club Farms. We had a visit from some of the characters from their “Field of Screams” attraction at their Halloween Festival “A NIGHT OF POSSESSION.”

Halloween Festival – A Night of Possession

Three main attractions: – Haunted Hayride, Village of the Dead, Field of Screams

Open Nightly through Halloween

Box Office open 6:30pm to 9:45pm

You can also get your tickets in advance online.

Sunday night is Military Appreciation Night – $5 off coupon

Farm Market is open nightly until 10:30pm

Lots of pumpkins!!!

Haunted Hunt Club Farm

Open Nightly Through Halloween

2388 London Bridge Rd – Virginia Beach

HauntedHuntClubFarm.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hunt Club Farm.