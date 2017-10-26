2017 Halloween Festival

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WAVY) – Halloween is here and you can get into the spirit at Haunted Hunt Club Farms. We had a visit from some of the characters from their “Field of Screams” attraction at their Halloween Festival “A NIGHT OF POSSESSION.”
Halloween Festival – A Night of Possession
Three main attractions: – Haunted Hayride, Village of the Dead, Field of Screams
Open Nightly through Halloween
Box Office open 6:30pm to 9:45pm
You can also get your tickets in advance online.
Sunday night is Military Appreciation Night – $5 off coupon
Farm Market is open nightly until 10:30pm
Lots of pumpkins!!!
Haunted Hunt Club Farm
2388 London Bridge Rd – Virginia Beach
HauntedHuntClubFarm.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hunt Club Farm.