What’s Happening: Foam Party, Horror Tours, and Mazes

Friday, October 27th: Halloween Foam Party

This Friday, grab your best costume and swimsuit before heading to Norfolk for the Wave’s first Halloween Foam Party. The night club is known for its suds infested ragers. The club usually ends their foam party series around September. This year the staff decided to throw another one with a haunted twist.

When: 9am-2pm

Where: The Wave Night Club

Cost: $7 and up

Wednesday, October 25th- Friday, October 27th: Hampton Horror Tours

If you want to party with the dead, here’s your chance. Head to Hampton for the Hampton Horror Tours.

The Hampton History Museum hosts hour long tours where those who dare can learn about the grisly side of Hampton’s history. Brave souls can meet the first witch recorded in America and ghosts of Civil War soldiers. They can also take a lantern tour through St. John’s graveyard.

When: 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Where: Hampton History Museum

Cost: $10 & up

Friday, October 27th- Sunday, October 29th: Pumpkin Patch 2017

Not everything going on this weekend is spooky. If you’re looking for some great fall fun, head to Cullipher Farm in Virginia Beach for their annual Pumpkin Patch. There are activities the whole family can enjoy. Choose to roam the corn, cotton, or sunflower maze. There’s a play area for the kids to enjoy with a slide, mini tractors and boat races.

When: 10am-6pm

Where: Cullipher Farm

Cost: $3 and Up