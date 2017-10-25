Suspect in January shooting near ECSU caught after high-speed chase

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Camden County Police say they have arrested Darren Rountree, who was the suspect in a January shooting near Elizabeth City State University‘s campus.

Rountree was arrested on Sept. 16, following a high-speed vehicle chase near Elizabeth City.

Police say a deputy pulled over an SUV driven by Rountree on Camden Causeway for a headlight being out. Rountree initially complied and pulled over, but then hit his accelerator and drove off.

Rountree refused to stop and his speed was clocked at nearly 90 mph. The chase continued onto Griffin Street, where Rountree lost control of his vehicle, taking out a street sign and a tree in a yard. He got out of the SUV and tried to run, but police were able to track him down.

Police say Rountree remains in custody at Albemarle District Jail. He is charged with driving while impaired, felony speeding to elude arrest and driving with a revoked license.

Rountree was wanted in Pasquotank for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

These charges are in connection with the Jan. 19 shooting that injured one man.