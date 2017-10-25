Second chemical spill at VB vet hospital this month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – For the second time this month, fire crews were called to clean up a spill at a vet hospital on Baxter Road.

Officials confirm the chemical was potassium hydroxide, which is used in animal cremation.

The owner of the business in the 4700 block of Baxter Road called a contractor just after 5 p.m. Tuesday to clean up the spill, according to fire department spokesperson Art Kohn.

There were no injuries reported and no businesses evacuated as a result of this case.

Kohn said the same thing happened October 7. In that incident, two people had to go to the hospital, but were going to be okay.