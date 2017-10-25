Public hearing Thursday on Hampton schools with Confederate names

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A public hearing set is for Thursday night on the topic of possibly renaming two Hampton schools named for Confederate figures.

Requests have been made by organizations like the Hampton NAACP to rename Jefferson Davis Middle School and the Campus at Lee — which was formally Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

The Hampton School Board noted in September that — via its official policy — that the board is responsible for naming and renaming schools in the district.

Thursday’s public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. at Syms Middle School. A second hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 8 at Hampton High School.