Portsmouth Police Chief to hold forum tonight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman will hold a forum meeting tonight at the Police Department Training Unit.

The goal of the forum is to engage the citizens of Portsmouth and listen to their concerns as well as provide updates on what police are doing in the community, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Forums with the chief will be held each month to encourage citizens to become involved in the community.

The forum will be held at 309 Columbia Street.