Police search for Chesapeake grand larceny suspects

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for two unknown individuals in connection with a theft at a Chesapeake retail store.

Police say the two unknown individuals stole $250 worth of Levi’s-brand, jean jackets. The two suspects left the scene in a newer model, orange Jeep.

The incident occurred at the 1500 block of Sam’s Circle, according to police.

If anyone has information about the identities of these individuals they are encouraged to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, text “CHESTIP” to CRIMES (274637) or submit an online tip to the Chesapeake Crime Line.