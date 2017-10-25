Official: Valve accidentally broken off in Hampton fuel spill

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A valve broke on a fuel tank Tuesday evening in Hampton, causing several gallons to spill.

Hampton Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum told WAVY.com the heating oil tank’s valve was accidentally broken off in Tuesday’s incident.

Hampton fire officials posted to Twitter Tuesday evening that the spill was on Columbia Avenue, off Kecoughtan Road.

A total of 40 gallons that spilled was contained by firefighters, Chittum said. None of the fuel made it into the waterways or nearby storm drains.

Chittum said a private company was contracted to clean up the fuel.