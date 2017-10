SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new system will soon allow parents in Suffolk to track their child’s school bus in real-time.

Suffolk Public Schools says the web-based technology will help determine specific pick-up and drop-off times.

Once the program is live, parents will get a detailed flyer on how to sign up. The new service is set to get rolling Nov. 1.

The school system says this program will help ensure student safety and provide more convenience and less worthy for parents.