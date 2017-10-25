Navy holds discussion on drone safety near NAS Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — They come in different shapes, sizes and weights.

But the Navy says unauthorized drones of any kind in their air space pose a risk to aviators and surrounding neighborhoods.

After two sightings at Naval Air Station Oceana last week, the Navy held a briefing on drone awareness today.

Officials say last week, someone spotted an unauthorized drone near the aircraft hangars and then a pilot saw another one in the landing pattern.

The Navy says one of their aircraft could easily ingest a drone into their engine intake — creating a catastrophe for the air crew and those in the surrounding area. And leaders say the equipment is not easy to spot.

Drone operators we’ve talked to say there are plenty of people following the rules and many places to learn them.

Erin Kelly will have more on this story tonight at 5:30.