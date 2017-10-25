Marcus Vick receives probation on drug charge in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Marcus Vick received probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to a drug charge in Norfolk.

This is the second time this year Vick has received probation for a drug charge. Vick was sentenced to one year of supervised probation for possession of a schedule I or II drug back in September.

Police in Newport News charged Vick in October of 2016 after receiving a drug complaint. Vick was again busted for drug possession in March after he was stopped by a Virginia State Police trooper.

State police say the trooper saw Vick having difficulty keeping his vehicle in the travel lane. The trooper observed a smell of marijuana inside the vehicle — and Vick was subsequently charged with possession of marijuana and unsafe lane change.

Vick was sentenced Wednesday to two years on a charge of possessing schedule I or II drug (marijuana is listed as a schedule I controlled substance). Both years were suspended, and he received three years of supervised probation.

The Hampton Roads native and former Virginia Tech quarterback also pleaded guilty in July 2016 to resisting arrest. Vick was seen in body camera footage running from officers who had approached him at a OneLife Fitness in Newport News.

The officers approached Vick about warrants dating back to 2013. Vick was eventually sentenced to one month prison for the charge.