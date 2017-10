NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An 18-year-old man was walking in the area of 29th Street and Roanoke Avenue when he was reportedly shot in the foot, police say.

Dispatchers received the emergency call at 7:15 p.m. for a gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Public Information Officer Lou Thurston tells 10 On Your Side there is no suspect information available at this time.

