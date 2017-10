PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Thirty years after it’s creation, this film is as relevant as ever. It is being shown for the first time in Hampton Roads this weekend. “James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket” will be followed by a discussion moderated by Barbara Hamm Lee.

Film Showing and Conversation

Saturday at 2 p.m.

Fort Monroe Theater

Hampton

Tickets are free, but registration is required!

Visit FMAuthority.com and select events for more information.