HU poll shows Gillespie ahead of Northam in race for governor

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A recent poll conducted by Hampton University shows Republican Ed Gillespie with an edge over his Democratic rival.

Hampton says 41 percent of likely voters surveyed went with Gillespie, while 33 percent said they would vote for Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam. However, another 27 percent said they were undecided about the election.

Voters surveyed said the most important issued to them was economic improvement and job creation. This has been an issue talked about among both candidates frequently during this election cycle.

The two recently discussed some of their ideas at conference on world trade in Williamsburg.

Northam has carried slight leads in other recent polls conducted by Christopher Newport University. However, the gap between Northam and Gillespie was slightly smaller in CNU’s latest poll.

Voters will decided Virginia’s next governor on Nov. 7.