Granby High School student found with live ammo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Granby High School student was found with several rounds of live ammunition during a random search on Tuesday afternoon.

According to school spokesperson Khalilah LeGrand, there was no weapon found in this student’s possession.

Norfolk Police were called to the school to investigate and the school resource office (SRO) completed a police report. The student was later released into the custody of a parent.

Parents were notified by the school’s principal Wednesday morning via phone call.

LeGrand stated appropriate disciplinary action will be taken, but it is still an active investigation.

