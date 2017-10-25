Counting Kindness: URBANDIGGS

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Matt Diggs is a 27-year-old young professional, artist and volunteer. We’ve gotten to know Matt here on The Hampton Roads Show through his work with the American Diabetes Association. Turns out, he’s re-purposing his paintings into gear with a message.

URBANDIGGS is Matt’s idea of movement and art. He calls it “street art that highlights historical and modern-day events.” Matt is inspired by politics, fiction and pop culture. Recently, he started up a gear line to spread awareness and bring light to issues in the world today. The theme changes monthly. Each item features motivational quotes to inspire others.

In September, Matt made and sold Affirmative Ts. October’s shirts are the Rosie Ts. This shirt recreates Rosie the Riveter and illustrates how the role of women has changed. Next month, it’s all about diabetes. November is Diabetes Awareness Month, a cause close to Matt’s heart. He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 14.

He is the Chairman of the Young Professional Leadership Council for the local chapter of the American Diabetes Association and he heads up the Justice League team that rides in the Tour de Cure each April. He also works as a full-time engineer at Naval Shipyard Norfolk.

URBANDIGGS gear includes tees, hats, phone cases, posters and canvas prints. Half of the profits for each item will be donated to the associated cause.

If you’d like to check it out, visit Matt at www.URBANDIGGSART.com