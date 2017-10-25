Chesapeake Public Schools responds to KKK-related social media post

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with Chesapeake Public Schools say they have taken action after a KKK-related photo was posted to social media earlier this week.

The image was shared on social media, and raised concerns among parents. Chesapeake police say a Hickory High School student resource officer was made aware of the image on Monday.

School officials say they have taken “appropriate action,” but did not comment on individual student discipline. Parents were notified, according to officials.

