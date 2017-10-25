Celebrity-backed proposal in negotiating phase for Virginia Beach dome site

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — What will replace the former dome site at the Virginia Beach oceanfront? According to two members of city council, Virginia beach is only in talks with one of the companies.

Councilmen John Uhrin and Louis Jones tell 10 on your side that the city is negotiating only with Venture Realty Group at this point, but it is still possible for the other three companies to negotiate with the city, too.

Jones says Venture made the presentation that fits what they want. What they want is a family friendly destination with a 3,500 to 4,000-seat entertainment venue and retail and restaurants on the land between 18th and 20th streets.

A parking garage would be part of that deal. And there could be some start power added this potential Venture deal: their team includes Virginia Beach native and singer Pharrell Williams.

“We are extremely proud to have Pharrell Williams as our development partner,” said Venture Partner Donna MacMillan Whitaker. “Pharrell brings a great depth of creativity, marketing and branding talent. Having him as our partner enhances the visibility and notoriety of the project and extends Virginia Beach’s brand on a national and international level.”

This is not a done deal. However, the city is solely in negotiations with Venture Group.

The other three companies, ESG, the Cordish Companie — which is behind the new Waterside District — and The Breeden Co. could end up doing the same, and there has been no formal selection.

There’s a meeting with the selection committee to decide what the next steps are on Nov. 1.