Cable ferry across Cashie River suspends operations until 2018

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — The Sans Souci Ferry, one of only three inland cable ferries in North Carolina, suspended service on Wednesday for an extensive overhaul.

The ferry, which crosses the Cashie River, connects Woodard Road and San Souci Road outside the town of Windsor.

Among the maintenance work to be performed is a complete overhaul of the vessel and the rebuilding of the gear house and other accessories on the boat.

The ferry is scheduled to resume service on January 8.

