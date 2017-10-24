Virginia Beach awarded nearly $1 million grant to fight opioid epidemic

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A state grant for nearly $1 million is helping the Resort City provide more services to put addicts on a path toward recovery.

In 2016, health officials say 72 people died in Virginia Beach from opioid overdoses. That equates to one person dying every five days.

More than 30 people have died in the city since Jan. 2017, according to the Virginia Beach Health Department.

“It’s horrible,” said Dr. Heidi Kulberg, the city’s health director, who says addiction should be treated like other diseases like diabetes. “What we are dealing with is not a moral failing.

We are dealing with chemical alterations in the brain that have changed a person’s ability to think at times and make decisions that are in their best health.”

Dr. Kulberg says Virginia Beach ranks No. 2 in the state for the highest number of overdoses. Last year, 1,138 people died statewide, which is an increase of 40 percent from 2015.

Dr. Kulberg points to an increase in fentanyl on the streets, which is often used as an additive in heroin and is 1,000 times more potent than morphine.

She also says the epidemic is fueled, in part, by doctors over prescribing pills that get unsuspecting patients hooked.

“When they couldn’t find the prescription pain medications, they turned to other things such as heroin,” said Dr. Kulberg.

Virginia Beach Human Services has accepted a grant for $942,000 to help expanded services, including counseling and access to methadone and other medications to ween addicts off opioids.

“It also helps people be able to access resources to be successful in their treatment; such as housing, transportation and childcare,” said Angie Hicks, the city’s behavioral health director.

Hicks says they aim to help more than 200 people with the grant money by April.

The city will also roll out a Peer Outreach Program, with an additional $267,000 in funding, which will dispatch people to emergency rooms to counsel addicts after overdosing.

“It’s a person who has lived experience,” said Hicks. “So they have walked in the shoes of the individual they are trying to help, and that a lot of times can make a very big difference as to whether a person chooses to engage in treatment.”

The City of Virginia Beach also participates in a Prescription Take Back program. There are boxes at each of the four police precincts that allow anyone to can drop-off their unused medications anonymously.

“Then we decrease the risk they are going to get into the wrong hands or get into a young person’s hands who is experimenting,” said Dr. Kulberg.

Hicks says those people needing assistance can call Virginia Beach Human Services at (757) 385-0866 or the 24/7 emergency hotline at (757) 385-0888.