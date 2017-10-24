SYTYCD Season 14 Winner Talks about Dance, the Show and the Tour

On Sunday, Lex Ishimoto, Season 14 Winner of So You Think You Can Dance, came by our FOX Lounge before hitting the stage in Norfolk.

Lex, along with the other Top 10 finalists from the season, performed at Chrysler Hall over the weekend. It’s one of many stops on their nationwide tour.

Lex sat down with our On The Scene Reporter, Symone Davis. He talked about how he got his start in dance, exciting moments from the season, and what fans can expect on the tour.

You can watch the full Facebook Live video right here.

