Several traffic accidents reported on Peninsula and South Side Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are working several weather-related accidents on the Peninsula and South side of Hampton Roads Tuesday morning.

Sergeant Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police reminds drivers to slow down, move over for emergency vehicles, and take alternate routes.

A press release from Anaya Tuesday morning said that as of 8 a.m., they are currently working 12 different accidents. The number does not include any accidents they have cleared.

Accident: NB on I-664 at MM2 in Hampton. 2 travel lanes closed. Potential Delays.8:10AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) October 24, 2017

Update: Accident: NB on I-664 at MM1 in Hampton. 2 NB & 1 SB travel lanes closed; SB entr ramp closed. Delay 2 mi.8:06AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) October 24, 2017

Update: Accident: WB on I-264 at Downtown Tunnel W in Norfolk. All EB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays.6:46AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) October 24, 2017

All crashes involved property damage.