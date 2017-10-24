Several traffic accidents reported on Peninsula and South Side Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are working several weather-related accidents on the Peninsula and South side of Hampton Roads Tuesday morning.
Sergeant Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police reminds drivers to slow down, move over for emergency vehicles, and take alternate routes.
A press release from Anaya Tuesday morning said that as of 8 a.m., they are currently working 12 different accidents. The number does not include any accidents they have cleared.
All crashes involved property damage.