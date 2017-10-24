Reck on the Road: Lynnhaven River Now

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you live in Virginia Beach, it’s almost impossible to not be affected by the Lynnhaven River, which covers 64 square miles in the heart of the resort city.

This amazing watershed offers fishing, crabbing, oyster harvesting and so much more.Thanks to the efforts of Lynnhaven River Now, the river is now healthier than it has been in years.

They do monthly river cleanups and they recently focused on a small creek on the western branch of the river called Buchanan Creek. About 20 volunteers walked and paddled the river collecting garbage. You can find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.

Learn more about Lynnhaven River Now at LynnhavenRiverNow.org