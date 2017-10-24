Portsmouth city leaders discuss protest protocols

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Months after chaos broke out during a demonstration in Charlottesville local leaders continue to discuss ways to prevent a similar catastrophe Tuesday night.

Portsmouth council members were briefed on the city’s current policies surrounding protests and marches.

This discussion came after councilman Mark Whitaker requested that the city find ways to keep known-hate groups or violent organizations from demonstrating in Portsmouth.

The city attorney says officials are working on new policies and ordinances to streamline the permitting process, but that the city cannot infringe on anyone’s right to free speech.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Psimas says “it’s a very fine line, people have rights to say what they want but they don’t have a right to make our city unsafe or disrupt public safety.”

The city expects to present new ordinances by the end of this year.

