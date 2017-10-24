Officials: 180 reports of illness following Chincoteague event

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Health officials in Accomack County say they have received 180 reports of illness following a recent event in Chincoteague.

An investigation was launched earlier this month into a cluster of gastro-intestinal illnesses that were believed to be related to the Chincoteague Chili Chowder Cook Off held Sept. 30.

A lab in Richmond first identified Salmonella javiana in samples from event attendees, health officials say.

Salmonella was later identified in a sample of Crab Shack Clam Chowder that was obtained from someone who was served during the event.

Health officials collected 500 responses in 18 days from people who were ill and not ill from the event. An online survey has now closed.

Half of the 180 people who did report ill sought medical care, while 36 went to the emergency room. Another 18 reported being hospitalized for one or more nights.

The number of reported illnesses is preliminary and could change, officials say. An investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.

