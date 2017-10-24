Norfolk man pleads for information in brother’s homicide

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is speaking out in hopes it will help police find the person who killed his brother.

Someone shot 22-year-old Javaughn Moore on Halstead Avenue Friday night.

His brother, Antwaun Dailey, told WAVY.com his brother loved to play video games like mortal combat and call of duty with his best friend. He said that’s what the two were doing Friday night when the gun violence became real.

“I always used to call him a chameleon. He always knew how to fit into all types of — adjust in all types of circumstances,” Dailey said.

Dailey said when Moore was in the midst of another change when he died.

“So he was gong to cut his hair off and he was getting ready to serve,” Dailey said.

Moore had his sights set on a career in the Air Force. He wanted to serve his country and see the world.

“My brother has no criminal past. Zero. And I just can’t believe what happened.”

Dailey also can’t believe where it happened. The neighborhood off Princess Anne Road and Sewells Point is mostly military families and older residents.

Police said Moore and his best friend were inside and the shots came from outside. His friend was also shot, but isn’t saying much to Dailey.

“He’s not mentally in the right space right now he lost his best friend,” Dailey said. “That was the brother he never had.”

That’s why Dailey is begging for information. “If you’re out there, and I know your conscience is eating at you, just let us know, let the family know. Do what’s right for once,” he said.

The family needs peace and wants justice and Dailey says he won’t stop until they get it.

“Whatever I have to do. If I have to stand out here all day long everyday to get to the bottom of my brother’s situation, I will,” Dailey said.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP