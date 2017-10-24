Norfolk Department of Health to offer rabies clinic for pets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Department of Health will offer a low cast rabies clinic for dogs and cats Saturday.

Bring your pet to the Norfolk Health Center located at 830 Southampton Avenue from 1-3 p.m. on Oct 28 for a $5 rabies vaccination, while supplies last.

All animals must be at least 12 weeks old and have a previous rabies certificate for the 3-year vaccine. Animals without a certificate will be given a 1-year vaccine.

Cats must be in carriers and dogs must be on a leash.

Call the Norfolk Public Health Environmental Health Division for further information about the clinic.