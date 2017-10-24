Late-Night double shooting investigation in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton police spend the early morning hours of Tuesday investigating a double shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

Officers say someone called 911 just before midnight Monday after seeing two people lying in the roadway of Phelps Circle, off East Pembroke Blvd. That’s in the Buckroe area of the city.

Paramedics took a 37-year-old Hampton man to the hospital with what they call non-life threatening injuries. The other man, also went to the hospital, but has more serious injuries that are considered life-threatening.

10 on your side’s Rico Bush arrived on the scene and found several police vehicles. Police combed the area looking for clues. Right now there is no suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line.