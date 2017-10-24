Officials: Young male hit by tractor-trailer in Suffolk dies

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A young male died Tuesday evening in Suffolk following an accident involving a tractor-trailer.

Suffolk officials say the accident happened in a neighborhood in northern Suffolk.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Brookwood Drive just after 5:30 p.m. for an incident involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian.

Officials say a young male was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer remained on scene.

Road closures at Brookwood Drive and Camellia Drive and Brookwood Drive at Brookwood Court are expected to remain in place for several hours.

Officials say the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

