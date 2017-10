PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Restaurant Week is underway! Jason Campen from Wicker’s Crab Pot came into our kitchen and wowed us with Cajun Dirty Rice with Blackened Shrimp.

Chesapeake Restaurant Week

Now Through Friday

Full Restaurant Listing ChesapeakeRestaurantWeek.com

Wicker’s Crab Pot

4201 Indian River Road

Chesapeake

(757) 351-2724

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Chesapeake Restaurant Week.