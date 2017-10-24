House of Maya inventory to be sold this weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After House of Maya Bridal closed its doors back in September, a Virginia Beach developer and builder bought the inventory at an auction. This weekend, the inventory is for sale.

This all started after House of Maya shut down: court documents show the owner of the shop owed more than $230,000 to various people. Now, the developer who bought the inventory wants to start fresh.

Beading and bouquets are unfamiliar topics for Virginia Beach builder and developer Anthony Cataldo. But a good deal is his specialty, and the House of Maya auction caught his eye.

“It appeared as if it might be an interesting deal,” said Anthony Cataldo with Cataldo Building, Inc. “We went down to find that it turned out to be a very interesting deal.”

One of his current employees is a former employee of House of Maya. When the business went up for sale, they went and bought the inventory: nearly $2.3 million worth of inventory for $150,000.

Cataldo said, “You always think you have a plan when you have a good business deal. But the flip side is as we started off-loading everything from the shop, we realized there was a lot of inventory, it was a bit overwhelming.”

The first part of the new plan: create a one-stop-shop for brides planning their big day.

“We will have a wedding planner, the wedding dresses, catering, photography, flowers, the site,” Cataldo said. “So there’s not much we will not be able to accommodate them with.”

But before they get to that point, they’re selling all of the 2,500 dresses, shoes, jewelry, and more this weekend at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

“The plan is to start over, fresh inventory, new look,” Cataldo said. “The interest has been through the roof.”

Dresses will be up to 65% off, with additional discounts for military, teachers, first responders, and public workers. Plus, there is early access, for a limited amount of people willing to pay $50.