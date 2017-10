PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) – Mary Goodman shows us how to carve a pumpkin like a pro, and pointed us toward acres of fun at Hunt Club Farm. Harvest Fair is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Halloween.

When the sun goes down, it gets a little scarier with the Haunted Hunt Club Farm… open nightly starting October 25th and runs through Halloween.

Visit HuntClubFarm.com for more information or call (757) 427-9520.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Hunt Club Farm.