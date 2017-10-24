Felony charge against ODU linebacker certified to grand jury

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A felony charge against ODU linebacker Derek Wilder has been certified to a grand jury.

Wilder, son of head football coach Bobby Wilder, was charged after he allegedly ran from police on May 8.

Police said in May that officers saw two motorcycles driving recklessly in the area of W. Military and S. Military highways. Officers tried to stop the motorcycles, but police said the motorcycle being operated by Derek Wilder did not stop.

Police said Wilder had a minor accident that caused him to be thrown from the motorcycle. Wilder was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

Court records show Wilder was arrested on May 19. He was suspended from the team indefinitely following his arrest.

A felony charge of eluding police was certified to a grand jury during a hearing on Tuesday, court records show.

Two other charges against Wilder were withdrawn, or nolle prossed, on Tuesday — reckless driving and having no vehicle registration.

