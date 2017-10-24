Driver killed in I-64 crash in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The State Police Reconstruction Team is investigating an accident that left one person dead Monday night.

Communications received a call at 10:04 p.m. for a single vehicle accident on I-64 at mile marker 231.

Accident: EB on I-64 at MM232 in James City Co. All travel lanes closed. Potential Delays.10:16PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) October 24, 2017

Virginia State Police spokesperson Michelle Anaya told WAVY.com a preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-64 when it ran off the roadway into the median, hitting a tree. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the driver and a passenger.

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene and the passenger was transported to Riverside Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Identification on the driver and the passenger are still pending along with notification to family members.

