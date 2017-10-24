Docs: Man accused of making pipe bomb in Williamsburg detonation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents reveal a man suspected of setting off an explosive device in Williamsburg is accused of making a pipe bomb.

The court paperwork shows Stephen Powers came into investigators’ view on Oct. 11 — more than a week before the device, an improvised explosive device (IED), was detonated in a Williamsburg parking lot.

Williamsburg fire crews responded to smoke coming from a maintenance office. Powers told them he went to inspect it, but no explosive device was found.

Documents say that tor the next few days, Powers alerted police to different messages he found on the maintenance office door.

On Oct. 19, a pipe bomb hidden under some mulch was detonated in the parking lot, which is not too far from William & Mary’s campus. Police found frayed wires from an extension cord and tree lights where the explosion occurred.

Police questioned Powers because of the two prior incidents, and found holes in his story, according to the documents. At Powers’ home in Gloucester, police found what they described as bomb-making materials.

The documents state that Powers denied this, saying the materials found were for a homemade shotgun he was working on making.

Markings on the pipe found at his home matched marking on a pipe found at the scene of the blast, according to the documents.

Powers has been charged with several felonies, including committing an act of terrorism.

Police and fire crews checked a building on Merchants Square Monday — a block from the Oct. 19 detonation — after a heat sensor alarm went off and workers there expressed concerns Powers may have left something.

The building was evacuated, but nothing was found after crews completed a sweep. Powers had reportedly performed maintenance work on this building last week as an independent contractor.

Investigators confirmed Monday that Powers had been employed with Colonial Williamsburg until September 2017. Powers was denied bond in a court hearing Monday, and is being represented by a court-appointed attorney.

